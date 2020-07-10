Cahoun (illness) arrived at the Diamondbacks' camp Friday, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.
Calhoun missed the first several days of camp after testing positive for COVID-19, but his arrival Friday signals that he's cleared MLB protocol. The 32-year-old was asymptomatic, but it's unclear whether the absence will impact his availability for Opening Day.
