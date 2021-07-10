Calhoun (hamstring) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list Saturday and will bat fifth and play right field against the Dodgers.

Calhoun had been out since late April after undergoing hamstring surgery. He hit well in 12 games prior to the injury, posting a .292/.333/.479 slash line, and he'll try to recapture that form upon his return. Taylor Widener was optioned to clear a spot on the active roster, while Nick Heath was designated for assignment to clear space on the 40-man.