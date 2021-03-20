Calhoun (knee) will take a regular batting practice Sunday, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
Calhoun underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus earlier in March and is expected to open the season on the injured list. While he's been unavailable, several candidates have rotated in at right field. On Friday, it was Tim Locastro's turn. Prior to that, Pavin Smith, Trayce Thompson and Daulton Varsho made starts in right field.
