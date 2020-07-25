Calhoun went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 7-2 loss to the Padres.

Calhoun sent an offering from Padres reliever Emilio Pagan to deep right-center to get the Diamondbacks on the board in the seventh inning. After a career-best 33 homers and a .467 slugging percentage with the Angels in 2019, Calhoun figures to be a fixture in the middle of manager Torey Lovullo's lineup. The power will have to be enough -- Calhoun hasn't hit over .250 since 2016.

