Calhoun went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 7-2 loss to the Padres.
Calhoun sent an offering from Padres reliever Emilio Pagan to deep right-center to get the Diamondbacks on the board in the seventh inning. After a career-best 33 homers and a .467 slugging percentage with the Angels in 2019, Calhoun figures to be a fixture in the middle of manager Torey Lovullo's lineup. The power will have to be enough -- Calhoun hasn't hit over .250 since 2016.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Kole Calhoun: Takes part in intrasquad game•
-
Diamondbacks' Kole Calhoun: Absent from camp again•
-
Diamondbacks' Kole Calhoun: Arrives at camp•
-
Diamondbacks' Kole Calhoun: Tests positive for COVID-19•
-
Diamondbacks' Kole Calhoun: Waiting on clearance•
-
Diamondbacks' Kole Calhoun: Homers Tuesday•