Calhoun went 1-for-2 with a double, two walks, an RBI and a run scored in Friday's 5-3 win over the Dodgers.
Calhoun had gone 20 at-bats without a hit before his sixth-inning double plated the Diamondbacks' first run. He's appeared in all eight games thus far and posted a line of .154/.333/.308.
