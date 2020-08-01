Calhoun went 1-for-2 with a double, two walks, an RBI and a run scored in Friday's 5-3 win over the Dodgers.

Calhoun had gone 20 at-bats without a hit before his sixth-inning double plated the Diamondbacks' first run. He's appeared in all eight games thus far and posted a line of .154/.333/.308.

