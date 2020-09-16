Calhoun went 3-for-5 with a pair of home runs and five RBI against the Angels on Tuesday.

Calhoun, who played for the Angels from 2012-2019, hit a two-run home run in his first at-bat as a visitor at Angel Stadium in the first inning. He followed that with a three-run shot in the third inning to account for a season-high five RBI. Despite hitting only .209 this season, Calhoun has provided a much-needed power bat for Arizona, pacing the team with 11 home runs and ranking second with 29 RBI.