Calhoun went 2-for-4 with an RBI in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to San Francisco.
Calhoun got the start in right field, just the third time over the last eight games the veteran was in the starting lineup. He's batting .308 (8-for-26) with two home runs and seven RBI in 10 games since being activated off the injured list. There's very little chance the Diamondbacks will bring Calhoun back in 2022.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Kole Calhoun: Slugs fifth long ball•
-
Diamondbacks' Kole Calhoun: Expected to start Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Kole Calhoun: No DH, no Kole•
-
Diamondbacks' Kole Calhoun: Delivers in extra inning•
-
Diamondbacks' Kole Calhoun: Homers in return•
-
Diamondbacks' Kole Calhoun: Activated from injured list•