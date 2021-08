Calhoun went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in an 8-3 defeat to the Diamondbacks on Saturday.

Calhoun slugged a two-run home run in the fourth to bring Arizona within one run of Los Angeles' lead and later singled in the sixth. It was the outfielder's first home run since April 25 and he has three long balls in 28 games after hitting 16 in 54 games last season.