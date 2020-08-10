Calhoun went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Sunday's 9-5 loss to the Padres.

Calhoun's seventh-inning blast was his team-leading third and gives him eight RBI (second on club). He's hitting just .192, but Calhoun picked up his production of late. The right fielder is 7-for-28 with two home runs and seven RBI over the last seven games.