Calhoun went 1-for-5 with a walk-off single and two RBI on Thursday against the Astros.

Calhoun stepped up to the plate in the ninth inning with the bases loaded and Arizona trailing 4-3. The 32-year-old cranked a two-run single, driving home Tim Locastro and Nick Ahmed to help the Diamondbacks secure their first series win of the season. Calhoun has now extended his hitting streak to five games while batting .214 on the year with a pair of home runs.