Calhoun went 1-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Friday's 4-3 win over Seattle.

Calhoun's sacrifice fly delivered the Diamondbacks' fourth run, which was just enough to escape with the win. It's been an odd year for Calhoun, who has spent many days below .200 and is currently batting .199, but he's made an impact. Seventeen of his 29 hits have gone for extra bases, including a team-high nine home runs.