Calhoun went 2-for-5 with a homer, a double, three RBI and two runs scored in Monday's 12-8 win over the Rockies.

Calhoun's lead-off shot set the tone for the game's nonstop offense, but it was surprisingly the only Diamondbacks' long ball of the night. The 32-year-old outfielder is up to eight extra-base hits and 11 RBI on the season.