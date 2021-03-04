Calhoun said Thursday that his expected recovery timeline from knee surgery was 4-to-6 weeks, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Calhoun underwent surgery to address a torn meniscus Wednesday. The timeline implies that he should be able to return sometime in April, though he's still very likely to need at least a brief trip to the injured list. Tim Locastro, Josh VanMeter and Pavin Smith could battle for starts in right field until he returns.