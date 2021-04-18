Calhoun is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals.
Though Arizona included Calhoun in its initial lineup for Sunday, he'll end up heading to the bench in what's believed to be an extended rest for the veteran ahead of Monday's team off day. Pavin Smith will cover right field in place of Calhoun.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Kole Calhoun: Launches first homer•
-
Diamondbacks' Kole Calhoun: Not starting Thursday•
-
Diamondbacks' Kole Calhoun: Reaches base four times in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Kole Calhoun: Takes seat Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Kole Calhoun: Knocks in two in debut•
-
Diamondbacks' Kole Calhoun: Reinstated from IL•