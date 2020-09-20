Calhoun went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Saturday against the Astros.
Calhoun took Cristian Javier yard in the second inning to record his 15th home run of the season. He's taken advantage of Houston pitching through the first two games of the series, slugging three home runs and driving in five. Overall, Calhoun is hitting .231/.345/.550 with 36 RBI and 31 runs scored across 203 plate appearances.
