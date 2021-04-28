Calhoun will undergo an MRI on his left hamstring Wednesday, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.
The 33-year-old was removed from Tuesday's win over the Padres after suffering the injury on a successful steal of third base. Calhoun seems likely to be unavailable for Wednesday's series finale versus San Diego, and it should become clear if he's expected to miss additional time when the MRI results are announced.
