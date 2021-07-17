Calhoun will hit the bench Saturday against the Cubs.
Calhoun has now started just two of four games after returning from a hamstring strain shortly before the break. The veteran outfielder has often found himself in a platoon setup, but both of his recent days off have come against right-handers like Saturday's starter Adbert Alzolay. Josh Rojas will start in right field in his absence.
