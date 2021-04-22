Calhoun is not starting Thursday against Cincinnati, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
The Diamondbacks have been careful not to overwork Calhoun since he returned from knee surgery. He's followed a pattern of alternating between two games in the lineup and one game out ever since his return to action. If that pattern holds, he'll start the first two games of the weekend series in Atlanta before sitting Sunday. Josh Rojas starts in right field in his absence.
