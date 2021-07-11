Calhoun started in right field and went 0-for-3 in Saturday's 22-1 loss to the Dodgers.

Calhoun was reinstated off the 60-day injured list Saturday, appearing in his first MLB game since April 27. He had suffered a setback while on rehab assignment, appearing in two games before being recalled from rehab. He has since gotten at-bats in the Arizona Complex League and at the team's training complex. He's in the final year of a two-year deal signed prior to the 2020 season, so Calhoun is a prime candidate to be moved to a playoff contender before the trade deadline.