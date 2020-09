Calhoun went 1-for-3 with a walk, a home run, two RBI and a second run scored in Tuesday's 10-9 loss to the Dodgers.

Calhoun's third-inning homer was his ninth and first blast in 12 games. He had a stretch of consistent run production during a three-week stretch in August but has cooled since. Over the last 11 games leading up to Tuesday, Calhoun batted just .114 (4-for-35) with a .622 OPS and one RBI.