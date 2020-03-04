Diamondbacks' Kole Calhoun: Homers Tuesday
Calhoun went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and a walk in Tuesday's spring game against Kansas City.
Calhoun is 4-for-10 with a home run, five RBI and five walks in six spring appearances. He's batted out of the three hole in four games with one game at cleanup and another batting sixth. The 32-year-old outfielder's declining batting average over the last three seasons suggests a lower placement in the order once the regular season kicks off. As spring training draws to a close, and the lineups take on a regular-season look, a better indication of where Calhoun slots in should emerge.
