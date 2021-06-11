Calhoun (hamstring) is aiming to return from the 60-day injured list when first eligible June 27 in San Diego, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.

He has been sidelined since April 27 but could be back this month. Calhoun is in the final year of a two-year, $16 million contract that includes a team option for 2022. With Arizona in last place in the NL West, the team will likely look to shop Calhoun at the trade deadline. The 33-year-old hit .292/.333/.479 with two home runs and one steal in 13 games prior to suffering the injury.