Calhoun started in right field, batted second and went 1-for-5 with a double and two RBI in Friday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Reds.

Calhoun was reinstated off the injured list Friday after rehabbing a torn meniscus, for which he underwent a medial meniscectomy early in March. He played his familiar position of right field and was part of a three-run seventh inning, doubling in a pair of runs, part of a furious Arizona comeback. He could also be used in center field while Ketel Marte rehabs a hamstring injury.