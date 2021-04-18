Calhoun went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Saturday's 6-2 loss to Washington.
Calhoun belted his first homer of the season during the third inning, which tied the game briefly before the Nationals plated three in the fourth. The right fielder has hit safely in five of six games since coming off a season-opening stay in the injured list.
