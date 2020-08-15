Calhoun went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, an RBI single and two runs scored in Friday's 5-1 win over the Padres.
Calhoun broke a scoreless tie with his sixth-inning blast off Padres starter Dinelson Lamet. Calhoun then added his RBI single in the eighth and scored on a Starling Marte double as part of a four-run rally to extend the lead. The 32-year-old Calhoun has gone 8-for-18 with three homers, seven RBI and seven runs scored over his last four games. He's hitting .254 with five homers, 14 RBI and 12 runs scored overall in 18 contests.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Kole Calhoun: Sits against southpaw•
-
Diamondbacks' Kole Calhoun: Drives in three runs•
-
Diamondbacks' Kole Calhoun: Cranks third home run•
-
Diamondbacks' Kole Calhoun: Delivers walk-off hit•
-
Diamondbacks' Kole Calhoun: Plates three Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Kole Calhoun: Not starting Saturday•