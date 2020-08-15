Calhoun went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, an RBI single and two runs scored in Friday's 5-1 win over the Padres.

Calhoun broke a scoreless tie with his sixth-inning blast off Padres starter Dinelson Lamet. Calhoun then added his RBI single in the eighth and scored on a Starling Marte double as part of a four-run rally to extend the lead. The 32-year-old Calhoun has gone 8-for-18 with three homers, seven RBI and seven runs scored over his last four games. He's hitting .254 with five homers, 14 RBI and 12 runs scored overall in 18 contests.