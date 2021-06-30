Calhoun was removed from his rehab appearance Tuesday at Triple-A Reno due to a possible setback with his left hamstring, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

After slugging two home runs in his first rehab game Monday, Calhoun went 0-for-1 with a run scored Tuesday before he appeared to tweak the hamstring while trying to avoid being hit by a pitch. According to Piecoro, Calhoun is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Wednesday, after which the Diamondbacks should have a better sense of the severity of his injury. Calhoun has been on the shelf since late April after undergoing surgery to repair a torn hamstring tendon. Calhoun previously opened the season on the injured list after undergoing surgery in March to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee.