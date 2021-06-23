Calhoun (hamstring) said he plans to begin a rehab assignment next week, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports.
Calhoun previously indicated he hoped to return from the injured list by the end of June, but that won't happen with the rehab stint set to start next week. The 33-year-old hasn't fully tested his hamstring at game speed, so he figures to require a handful of game in the minors before rejoining the big-league roster.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Kole Calhoun: Hopes to return this month•
-
Diamondbacks' Kole Calhoun: Shifts to 60-day IL•
-
Diamondbacks' Kole Calhoun: Undergoes surgery•
-
Diamondbacks' Kole Calhoun: On IL with strained hamstring•
-
Diamondbacks' Kole Calhoun: Heading for MRI•
-
Diamondbacks' Kole Calhoun: Suffers apparent hamstring injury•