Calhoun will have surgery on his right knee Wednesday, although the team does not yet have a public diagnosis, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

He went for an MRI Tuesday after dealing with right knee inflammation, and the tests obviously returned something that required a procedure. This could range from a season-ender to a cleanup that may allow Calhoun to return sometime this summer. Daulton Varsho, Josh Rojas, Tim Locastro, and Josh VanMeter are all options to pick up the slack in Calhoun's absence.