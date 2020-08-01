Calhoun is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Dodgers.
Calhoun broke a hitless skid in Friday's contest, but he'll play a bench role for the first time this year Saturday. In his absence, Tim Locastro will start in right field, batting ninth.
