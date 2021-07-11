Calhoun is not in the starting lineup Sunday against the Dodgers.
Calhoun went hitless in his return from a hamstring strain strain Saturday. The veteran outfielder will get at the least the beginning portion of Sunday's game off before the club breaks for the All-Star Game.
