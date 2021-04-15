Calhoun isn't starting Thursday's game against the Nationals.
Calhoun went 1-for-5 with a run and three strikeouts in Tuesday's loss to Oakland. He'll take a seat for the second time in the last four games with Pavin Smith starting in right field Thursday, batting sixth.
