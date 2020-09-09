site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Diamondbacks' Kole Calhoun: Not starting Wednesday
Calhoun isn't in Wednesday's lineup against the Dodgers.
Calhoun will retreat to the bench against left-hander Clayton Kershaw on Wednesday. Tim Locastro will start in right field, leading off.
