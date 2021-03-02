Calhoun will undergo a right knee medial meniscectomy Wednesday to address a torn meniscus, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.
The 33-year-old has been battling inflammation in his right knee and underwent an MRI Tuesday, and he'll quickly go under the knife to address the torn meniscus. The Diamondbacks have yet to provide an official recovery timetable, but a 4-to-6 week timeline is potentially possible depending on the procedure. Calhoun likely will be sidelined for Opening Day, but the specifics may remain hazy until the team provides another update on his status.
