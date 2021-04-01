Calhoun (knee) was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday.
Calhoun underwent knee surgery in March but has still been making good progress while participating in baseball activities. However, the 33-year-old will miss at least the first two series of the regular season while he recovers. Pavin Smith is starting in right field for Thursday's game against the Padres, but Tim Locastro could also see increased playing time in Calhoun's absence, especially against left-handed pitchers.
