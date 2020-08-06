Calhoun went 2-for-5 with an inside-the-park home run, three RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's 14-7 win over the Astros.

Calhoun's contributions to the offense came in the fourth inning. He began with a two-run, inside-the-park homer down the right field line that also scored Ketel Marte. Calhoun would knock in Marte again with a single in his second at-bat of the inning before coming around to score on Christian Walker's RBI single to cap the nine-run rally. The multi-hit effort lifted Calhoun's line to .216/.341/.432 with two homers, five RBI and five runs scored in 11 games.