Calhoun (knee) will play 3-to-5 innings of full speed defense Tuesday, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.
The 33-year-old continues to ramp up his participation in baseball activities as he works through his recovery from right knee surgery in early March. Calhoun could return from the injured list this weekend if he can avoid any setbacks.
