Calhoun (hamstring) was cleared to play in an intrasquad game Sept. 3, but the outfielder has yet to complete a running program, MLB.com reports.

Calhoun is taking live at-bats and participating in outfield drills, but until he's able to run the bases at 100 percent, the Diamondbacks likely won't identify a target date for his return from the 10-day injured list. The 33-year-old has been sidelined since Aug. 11 with the strained left hamstring.