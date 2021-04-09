Calhoun (knee) took four at-bats in an intrasquad game Wednesday, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Calhoun, who underwent meniscus surgery in March, has tested his knee in a variety of ways and appears close to a return. "The quality of at-bat has been good from what I've been reading (in internal reports) and what Kole has been telling me," manager Torey Lovullo said. While he's the team's starter in right field when healthy, it's possible Calhoun could play center field in the wake of Ketel Marte's hamstring injury, which landed him on the injured list Thursday.