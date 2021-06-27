Calhoun (hamstring) has begun running out of the batters' box during at-bats he's taking at the team's training site, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
Calhoun is preparing to head out on a rehab assignment which will be "coming soon," per manager Torey Lovullo. The 33-year-old outfielder will need a few games in the minors before rejoining the major-league club.
