Calhoun (hamstring) has begun running out of the batters' box during at-bats he's taking at the team's training site, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Calhoun is preparing to head out on a rehab assignment which will be "coming soon," per manager Torey Lovullo. The 33-year-old outfielder will need a few games in the minors before rejoining the major-league club.