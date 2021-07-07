Calhoun (hamstring) is scheduled to play in an AZL game Thursday, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.
The veteran outfielder was set to run the bases Monday to test out his injured left hamstring, and things apparently went well as he's progressing to game action. Calhoun should continue ramping up his rehab work at Arizona's spring facility before embarking on a rehab assignment.
