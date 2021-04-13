Calhoun went 3-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored in Monday's game 9-5 loss to the Athletics.

Calhoun recorded a multi-hit for the first time since being activated from the 10-day injured list Friday. The 33-year-old didn't do anything flashy, as he tallied three singles and a walk on the night but it was encouraging to see him get going at the plate after starting out 1-for-10 in his first two games. He'll be up against Jesus Luzardo on Tuesday and could be in for a down day, as he's historically been worse against lefties throughout his career.