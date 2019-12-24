Diamondbacks' Kole Calhoun: Reaches deal with Diamondbacks
Calhoun signed a two-year deal with the Diamondbacks on Tuesday, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.
Calhoun will make $16 million guaranteed and could make more than that if the Diamondbacks pick up a team option for the 2022 season. The 32-year-old rebounded from a rough 2018 campaign to hit a career-high 33 homers last season. His .232/.325/.467 slash line was good for a respectable 108 wRC+, but he'll have to keep his power numbers up if he's to remain a good fantasy option in 2020 as his batting average has remained low for three straight seasons. He lines up as Arizona's primary option in right field and should see quite a lot of playing time unless his numbers collapse again.
