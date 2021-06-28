Calhoun (hamstring) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Reno on Monday, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
Calhoun will play five innings during his first game and presumably increase his workload to the point where he plays nine innings in the field. The outfielder is aiming to rejoin Arizona for the start of the next homestand Thursday.
