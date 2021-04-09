Calhoun (knee) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list ahead of Friday's game against the Reds.
He will presumably slot into Arizona's lineup against righty Tyler Mahle. Calhoun underwent partial medial meniscectomy surgery March 3, so this is about as quickly as he could have been able to return.
