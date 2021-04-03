Calhoun (knee) ran the bases Friday and was scheduled to get six at-bats in a backfield game at the Diamondbacks' spring training site, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Calhoun opened the season on the injured list, but he's picked up the pace of his baseball activity and is expected to rejoin the team in about a week. While he's been sidelined, Pavin Smith and Tim Locastro have filled in at right field.