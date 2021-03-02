Calhoun has been dealing with right knee inflammation since the offseason and went for an MRI on Tuesday, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.

Calhoun still has time to be ready for Opening Day if the MRI reveals nothing serious, but even a shutdown of just a week or two could threaten his readiness for the start of the season, which is now less than a month away. Calhoun is coming off a strong season which saw him finish tied for seventh in the league with 16 homers, so losing him would be a blow to the Diamondbacks. Tim Locastro or Josh VanMeter could step into bigger roles if he's forced to miss time.