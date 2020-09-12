site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Diamondbacks' Kole Calhoun: Sits against southpaw
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Calhoun isn't in Saturday's lineup against the Mariners.
As per usual, Calhoun will get a day off with lefty Justus Sheffield starting for the Mariners. Pavin Smith will take over as the right fielder, batting ninth.
