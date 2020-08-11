Calhoun will be on the bench against lefty Kyle Freeland and the Rockies on Tuesday.
The Diamondbacks haven't been platooning Calhoun this season, as he started against two of the first three lefties the team faced, though any off day he does receive will likely come against southpaws. Tim Locastro will be the right fielder Tuesday.
