Calhoun is out of the lineup for the second game of Sunday's doubleheader with Atlanta.
With southpaw Drew Smyly twirling for Atlanta, the lefty-hitting Calhoun with take a seat after playing all seven innings in the Diamondbacks' 5-0 win in Game 1. He was one of Arizona's standout performers in the victory, going 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional run.
