site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: diamondbacks-kole-calhoun-sitting-against-southpaw | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Diamondbacks' Kole Calhoun: Sitting against southpaw
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Calhoun is not in the starting lineup Tuesday against the Pirates and lefty Tyler Anderson.
Calhoun has just two hits in his last 17 at-bats and he will now try to reset with a left-hander taking the ball for Pittsburgh.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 8 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read